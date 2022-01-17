Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

COVID-19: E Kazakhstan goes ‘red’

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 January 2022, 18:38
COVID-19: E Kazakhstan goes ‘red’

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan entered yesterday the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, Kazinform reports quoting the regional information centre.

As of January 16, all the regions of Kazakhstan are in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ due to the circulation of the new Omicron strain and a sharp rebound in coronavirus cases.

For a couple of weeks, the region remained in ‘the green zone’, the healthcare department reports.

As of January 17, the region reported 231 new coronavirus infections, including 199 asymptomatic.

No Omicron cases was detected in the region yet.

9.6% of beds are occupied as of now. Four were discharged from hospitals. 183 patients are staying in the hospitals.

The new restrictions will be imposed in the region since January 20 as the region entered the ‘red zone’.

Operations of concert halls, theatres, circuses and philharmonic halls will be suspended, no mass prayers are allowed.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Omicron   Oskemen  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final