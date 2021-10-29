COVID-19: E Kazakhstan goes ‘red’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 29, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Aktobe, Almaty, Karaganda, Kyzylorda regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

Shymkent city, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl and Mangistau regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.



