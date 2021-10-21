Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 detected in 20 pregnant women in Atyrau rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 October 2021, 20:15
ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM COVID-19 was detected in 20 pregnant women and 107 children in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 20 pregnant women were tested positive for coronavirus infection as of October 21, 2021. 12 of them are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 8 are treated at home.

Besides, 107 cases were reported in children. 4 of them are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals, while 103 are receiving outpatient treatment.

As earlier reported, 236,000 people in Atyrau got the vaccine against COVID-19.

Over the past 24 hours, 48 new coronavirus cases were registered in the region.


