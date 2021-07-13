Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

COVID-19 Delta variant spreading worldwide «at scorching pace»: WHO chief

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 July 2021, 13:11
COVID-19 Delta variant spreading worldwide «at scorching pace»: WHO chief

GENEVA. KAZINFORM Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Monday warned of the «devastating outbreaks» caused by the Delta variant of COVID-19, saying that the new strain of the virus was infecting people «at a scorching pace.»

«Last week marked the fourth consecutive week of increasing cases of COVID-19 globally,» Tedros said at a virtual press conference from Geneva, adding that «after ten weeks of declines, deaths are increasing again,» Xinhua reports.

The virus variant first identified in India in October 2020 is continuing the spread around the world and has now been detected in 104 countries, he said.

«The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and deaths.»

photo

Leaders around the world have responded to the new rise in infections in markedly different ways, with countries such as France adopting new restrictions while others easing them. The United Kingdom (UK), for one, still intends to lift all restrictions on July 19.

At Monday's press conference, the WHO chief warned of the danger of easing measures while many countries in the world still lack vaccines for their population.

«The current collective strategy reminds me of a firefighting team taking on a forest blaze,» he said. «Hosing down part of it might reduce the flames in one area, but while it's smoldering anywhere, sparks will eventually travel and grow again into a rolling furnace.»

Tedros reiterated his call on governments to share vaccines, adding that «the world should battle together to put out this pandemic inferno everywhere.»

photo


Coronavirus   World News   WHO   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare   Delta COVID-19 variant  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year