Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    COVID-19 Delta cases expected to decrease early September

    2 July 2021, 19:50

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin said that COVID-19 Delta cases may peak early and mid-August and decrease early September.

    Earlier he stated that the epidemiological situation in the city has worsened due to the spread of more contagious mutated Deltra strain since June 17. The daily positive cases grew up to 215 for the last 7 days against 130 detected in the previous 7 days. 77 out of 131 samples showed presence of Alpha strain, 46 Delta variant, 45 of which were detected in the past 3 days.

    Earlier it was reported that the Delta COVID-19 variant was reportedly detected in all regions of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Coronavirus Delta COVID-19 variant
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region