COVID-19 Delta cases expected to decrease early September

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
2 July 2021, 19:50
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin said that COVID-19 Delta cases may peak early and mid-August and decrease early September.

Earlier he stated that the epidemiological situation in the city has worsened due to the spread of more contagious mutated Deltra strain since June 17. The daily positive cases grew up to 215 for the last 7 days against 130 detected in the previous 7 days. 77 out of 131 samples showed presence of Alpha strain, 46 Delta variant, 45 of which were detected in the past 3 days.

Earlier it was reported that the Delta COVID-19 variant was reportedly detected in all regions of Kazakhstan.
