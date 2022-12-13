Go to the main site
    COVID-19 deaths up 8% in one week in Italy

    13 December 2022, 11:49

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The GIMBE medical foundation said in its regular coronavirus monitoring report on Monday that Italy registered 686 COVID-19-related deaths in the December 2-8 period, an increase of 8% with respect to the previous week, ANSA reports.

    It said the average number of COVID deaths had risen from 91 to 98 a day.
    It said the number of COVID admissions to ordinary hospital wards had increased by 9% to 9,215.
    The report said COVID intensive-care admissions were up by 4.7% to 335.
    GIMBE said 900 people got vaccinated for COVID in the December 2-8 period,a drop of 22.3% on the previous week and the lowest level since the start of the coronavirus vaccination campaign.


    Photo: ANSA
