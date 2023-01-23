Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID-19 deaths down 14% in one week in Italy says GIMBE

23 January 2023, 20:45
COVID-19 deaths down 14% in one week in Italy says GIMBE

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy registered 495 COVID-19 deaths in the January 13-19 period, down by 14.1% on the 576 recorded the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said Monday in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report.

It said the number of COVID patients in Italian intensive-care units had fallen by 26.8% in this period and the number of coronavirus sufferers in ordinary hospital wards had dropped by 22.1%, ANSA reports.

The number of new COVID cases stayed on a downward trend in the period in question, falling by 38.3% from 84,000 to 52,000.

The report said 11.8 people who are elderly or clinically vulnerable have still not had a fourth dose of a COVID vaccine.

It said 2.5 people eligible for a fifth dose, recommended to the over-80s, residents in care homes and clinically vulnerable over-60s, have not had it.

GIMBE called on Health Minister Orazio Schillaci to «update all the data on the vaccination campaign».



Photo: ANSA


Related news
Brazilian meatpackers authorized to sell to China, Indonesia
Inflation hits poorer families in Germany hardest
Magnitude 5.4 quake in Iran's Khoy leaves 196 injured
Теги:
Read also
Asia lagging in removal of unhealthy trans fat from food: WHO report
Kazakhstan reports decrease in COVID cases over last 2 weeks
Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of South Korea
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases drop to 9,227, cumulative cases top 30 mln
Much of Japan to see heavy snow from Tues. as winter storm arrives
Suspect of California mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve found dead
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan
10 killed in mass shooting in Southern California
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan
2 January 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Türkiye
4 Snow and blizzard forecast in several regions Jan 23
5 Kazakh woman killed in road accident in Italy: Kazakhstan to cover all repatriation expenses

News