COVID-19 death toll in US exceeds 700,000

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Over 700,000 people in the United States died after contracting the novel coronavirus, said the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities, TASS reports.

According to the university statistics, over 43.615 million of the novel coronavirus cases were registered up to date in the United States with the overall death toll hitting the number of 700,258.

Up to 120,000 novel coronavirus cases were reported to be registered daily in the United States in September and this figure was in the top of the rest of the countries, hit by the pandemic.

The United States is currently in the top of the registered COVID-19 cases, which stand at over 44,443,400, while the death rate in the country exceeds 718,980.

The US ranked first in terms of reported coronavirus cases and deaths, caused by COVID-19 and is followed by India (over 33,789,390 reported cases) and Brazil (more than 21,445,650 registered cases).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 235,039,260 people have been infected worldwide and more than 4,805,070 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 211,790,520 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.