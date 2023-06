COVID-19 continues to multiply in Spain on its first day of lockdown

MADRID. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 cases continue to multiply in Spain, where this Sunday they exceeded 7,700 - 2,000 more than yesterday - with almost 300 deaths, according to official figures.

The Mediterranean country has become in just one week the fifth global focus of the disease, which was first detected at the end of 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Source: EFE