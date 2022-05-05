Go to the main site
    COVID-19: Child hospital admissions down 7.7% - FIASO

    5 May 2022, 16:49

    ROME. KAZINFORM The number of children in hospital in Italy with COVID-19 was down by 7.7% on May 3 compared to the previous week, the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Agencies (FIASO) said on Wednesday.

    It said that babies aged six months or younger accounted for 15% of hospital COVID cases in children, ANSA reports.

    It said in 33% of those cases, they were the children of unvaccinated parents.

    It said 50% of cases regarded children aged up to four.

    COVID-19 vaccines are not currently available for under-fives.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

