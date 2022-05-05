COVID-19: Child hospital admissions down 7.7% - FIASO

ROME. KAZINFORM The number of children in hospital in Italy with COVID-19 was down by 7.7% on May 3 compared to the previous week, the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Agencies (FIASO) said on Wednesday.

It said that babies aged six months or younger accounted for 15% of hospital COVID cases in children, ANSA reports.

It said in 33% of those cases, they were the children of unvaccinated parents.

It said 50% of cases regarded children aged up to four.

COVID-19 vaccines are not currently available for under-fives.



