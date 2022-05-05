Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID-19: Child hospital admissions down 7.7% - FIASO

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 May 2022, 16:49
COVID-19: Child hospital admissions down 7.7% - FIASO

ROME. KAZINFORM The number of children in hospital in Italy with COVID-19 was down by 7.7% on May 3 compared to the previous week, the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Agencies (FIASO) said on Wednesday.

It said that babies aged six months or younger accounted for 15% of hospital COVID cases in children, ANSA reports.

It said in 33% of those cases, they were the children of unvaccinated parents.

It said 50% of cases regarded children aged up to four.

COVID-19 vaccines are not currently available for under-fives.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes