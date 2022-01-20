Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    COVID-19 cases surging in Mangistau region

    20 January 2022, 21:11

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM «250 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. 2,023 cases were recorded since early January due to untimely vaccination, non-observance of social distancing,» head of the regional healthcare department Amanbek Zhumirov said.

    As stated there, the most cases of 114 were confirmed in the city of Aktau, 31 in Zhanaozen, 53 in Munaily district, 13 in Mangistau district, 30 in Beineu district, etc.

    As of January 19, 816 emergency calls were recorded. 1,785 people diagnosed with coronavirus were isolated. 83 mobile brigades work in the region. 68 more are in the reserve.

    As earlier reported, Mangistau region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Mangistau region COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand