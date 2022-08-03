Go to the main site
    • COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region

    3 August 2022 15:10

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The number of coronavirus cases keeps on growing in Atyrau region. Over the past 24 hours 44 new cases were recorded in the region, the regional healthcare department reports.

    Of which 30 were detected in the city of Atyrau, 4 in Zhylyoi, another 4 in Isatay districts, 3 in Inder district. 37 coronavirus patients developed clinical symptoms of the virus, 7 are asymptomatic. 15 people recovered from COVID-19 last day.

    847 people are being treated for COVID-19 at home, 40 are staying in the hospital, 16 in the district infectious diseases hospitals.

    As earlier reported, the region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

