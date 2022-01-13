COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region reported a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. 243 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

193 of them were recorded in Atyrau, 30 at Tengiz oilfield, the healthcare department reports.

140 patients have developed clinical symptoms of COVID-19, 103 are asymptomatic.

As of today, 341 people are treated at home, while 170 are staying in the modular hospital, 17 in the district hospitals. 176 are being treated at Tengiz oilfield.

Notably, early January the region registered single digit cases.

The region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of now.