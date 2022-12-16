Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan

16 December 2022, 11:18
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan recorded 266 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, down 13 from the previous day, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As of December 16, 2,102 people are treated for the coronavirus infection, including 328 COVID-19 patients at infectious facilities and 1,774 COVID-19 patients treated at home.

According to the ministry, 12 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, while 3 more patients are in critical condition. Only one COVID-19 patient is reportedly on life support.

On December 15 Kazakhstan added 279 new cases of the coronavirus infection.


