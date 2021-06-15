Go to the main site
    COVID-19 cases rising in CIS countries, forcing extra restrictions

    15 June 2021, 10:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There has been increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week in the CIS countries, forcing extra restrictions, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing today’s Government session, the Kazakh minister informed that the global COVID-19 tally stands at over 176 million. Over 290 thousand cases are registered each day around the globe. The disease has so far killed 3.8 million people in the world. The CFR is estimated at 2.1%.

    The minister went on to say that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the CIS countries, including in Russia, where the number of weekly COVID-19 infections was up 1.5fold. He added that extra restrictions are being enforced.

    Notably, the country has added 757 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

