Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rising in CIS countries, forcing extra restrictions

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 June 2021, 10:32
COVID-19 cases rising in CIS countries, forcing extra restrictions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There has been increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week in the CIS countries, forcing extra restrictions, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing today’s Government session, the Kazakh minister informed that the global COVID-19 tally stands at over 176 million. Over 290 thousand cases are registered each day around the globe. The disease has so far killed 3.8 million people in the world. The CFR is estimated at 2.1%.

The minister went on to say that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the CIS countries, including in Russia, where the number of weekly COVID-19 infections was up 1.5fold. He added that extra restrictions are being enforced.

Notably, the country has added 757 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   CIS   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events