COVID-19 cases rise 2.6fold in N Kazakhstan in past two weeks

13 December 2022, 17:13
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 35 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past two weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Asset Zhumatayev, head of the sanitary epidemiologic control department of North Kazakhstan region, 35 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the past two weeks – a 2.6-time rise compared to the previous two weeks - in the region.

He went on to say that the region is in the «green» zone for COVID-19. The R number exceeds 1.

The region’s residents are recommended to wear masks in places of mass gathering. It was added that additional restrictions are to be introduced in case the region enters the COVID-19 «yellow» zone.

In total, 321,114 people or 86.6% of the plan have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. A booster shot has been administered to 227,324 people or 79.4%. The region has 31,544 doses of QazVac and Sinopharm vaccines at its disposal.


