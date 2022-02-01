COVID-19 cases reducing in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM COVID-19 cases sharply reduced in Atyrau region. Over the past 24 hours there were detected 48 new cases against 600 registered the previous week, Kazinform reports.

out of 39 were reported in the city of Atyrau.

696 recovered last day. 6,048 are treated at home, 23 are staying in the regional hospital, 150 in the modular hospital, 50 in the infectious district hospital.

There are no people in the Tengiz infectious diseases hospital.

As earlier reports, the region is in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’.



