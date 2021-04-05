Go to the main site
    COVID-19 cases predicted to rise in Almaty city

    5 April 2021, 20:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Zhandarbek Bekshin, Chief Medical Officer of Almaty city, has predicted that the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases will continue rising, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a briefing at the regional communications service, the chief medical officer of Almaty city said that the number of new COVID-19 cases will continue growing, pointing that the virus is not like others, with a short incubation period and high incidence rate.

    He went on to say that more COVID-19 cases are expected in April than in March, with pessimistic and optimistic predictions in place.

    Notably, the COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the city of Almaty on April 2, 2021, with the resumption of operation of trade and entertainment centers, markets, cafes, beauty salons, Shymbulak mountain resort as well as a number of other facilities.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

