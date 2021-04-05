Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

COVID-19 cases predicted to rise in Almaty city

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2021, 20:40
COVID-19 cases predicted to rise in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Zhandarbek Bekshin, Chief Medical Officer of Almaty city, has predicted that the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases will continue rising, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a briefing at the regional communications service, the chief medical officer of Almaty city said that the number of new COVID-19 cases will continue growing, pointing that the virus is not like others, with a short incubation period and high incidence rate.

He went on to say that more COVID-19 cases are expected in April than in March, with pessimistic and optimistic predictions in place.

Notably, the COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the city of Almaty on April 2, 2021, with the resumption of operation of trade and entertainment centers, markets, cafes, beauty salons, Shymbulak mountain resort as well as a number of other facilities.

Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital