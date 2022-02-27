Go to the main site
    COVID-19 cases on the wane in Kazakhstan

    27 February 2022, 10:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of fresh COVID-19 cases has dropped to 351 in the past day in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The overall COVID-19 tally in Kazakhstan now stands at 1,302,059 cases.

    Almaty city added the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the past day – 110. 45 fresh daily infections were registered in Kostanay region. North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions logged 35 new COVID-19 cases each.

    26 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 22 in East Kazakhstan region, 15 in Nur-Sultan city, 15 in Akmola region, 15 in Almaty region, 14 in West Kazakhstan region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Atyrau region, 3 in Turkestan region, 2 in Aktobe region, 2 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Mangistau region, and 1 in Shymkent city.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
