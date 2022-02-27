Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

COVID-19 cases on the wane in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 February 2022, 10:34
COVID-19 cases on the wane in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of fresh COVID-19 cases has dropped to 351 in the past day in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

The overall COVID-19 tally in Kazakhstan now stands at 1,302,059 cases.

Almaty city added the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the past day – 110. 45 fresh daily infections were registered in Kostanay region. North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions logged 35 new COVID-19 cases each.

26 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 22 in East Kazakhstan region, 15 in Nur-Sultan city, 15 in Akmola region, 15 in Almaty region, 14 in West Kazakhstan region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Atyrau region, 3 in Turkestan region, 2 in Aktobe region, 2 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Mangistau region, and 1 in Shymkent city.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival