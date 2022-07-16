Qazaq TV
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Zhambyl region
TARAZ. KAZINFORM - 60 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Zhambyl region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region's daily COVID-19 infection growth rate stood at 0.2%. Of the 60 cases, 40 have been reported in Taraz city, 10 in Baizaksk district, nine in Shu district, and one in Zhambyl district.

The region has seen no pneumonia cases over the past day.

Zhambyl region's COVID-19 tally stands at 27,071. The incidence rate is estimated at 2,352 per 100 thousand people. The region has reported 8,661 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 26,486 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus infection.

The region's infectious diseases and intensive care beds are 56 and 22% full, respectively. 2,760 beds, including 276 intensive care ones, are on stand-by in the region.



