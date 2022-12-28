Go to the main site
    COVID-19 cases on the rise in N Kazakhstan region

    28 December 2022, 15:38

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has reported a 1.6% rise in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Asset Zhumatayev, head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, 49 cases of coronavirus infection were registered on December 13-26 in the region, rising from 31 cases reported in the previous two weeks.

    «The region has been in the «green» zone for coronavirus since March. The R number is above 1,» he said.

    He went on to urge wearing masks in places of mass gathering.

    Regionwide, two components of anti-COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 321,426 people or 86.7% of the plan. 226,820 residents of the region have received a booster dose. There are 29,067 doses of QazVac and Sinopharm vaccines in the region.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

