      Karaganda region

    COVID-19 cases on the rise in Karaganda rgn

    14 July 2022, 21:18

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in Karaganda region since the third decade of June, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 151,753 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Karaganda region. 150,042 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

    As of today, the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 674,537 or 75.2% of the people, and the second jab to 632,394 or 70.5% of the people. 239,928 people have received a booster jab. 14,671 residents of Karaganda region have been administered a fourth COVID-19 vaccine jab.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

