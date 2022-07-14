Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Karaganda region

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Karaganda rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 July 2022, 21:18
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in Karaganda region since the third decade of June, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 151,753 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Karaganda region. 150,042 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

As of today, the first jab of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 674,537 or 75.2% of the people, and the second jab to 632,394 or 70.5% of the people. 239,928 people have received a booster jab. 14,671 residents of Karaganda region have been administered a fourth COVID-19 vaccine jab.


Coronavirus   Karaganda region    COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people