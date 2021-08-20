COVID-19 cases on the rise in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 435 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports

The press service of the health office of Atyrau region said that 435 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the daily case count, Atyrau city has logged 228 infections. 95 more COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

56 daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Zhylynoisk district, 13 in Inderisk district, three in Isatay district, nine in Kyzylkoginsk district, six in Kurmangazinsk district, six in Makatsk district, and nine in Makhambet district.

According to the press service, of the 435 daily cases, 279 are with symptoms and 156 without symptoms. 88 people have beaten the virus in the region over the past day.

8,693 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 179 are being treated at the modular hospital, 190 at the second regional hospital, 81 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 101 at the cardiocenter, 102 at the railway hospital, 372 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 192 at the regional hospital, 145 at the dormitories, and 414 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

As earlier reported, 2,347 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. 87 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition in the region.