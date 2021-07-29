COVID-19 cases on the rise in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 424 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Atyrau region, of the 424, 257 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Atyrau city. 24 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

The region’s Zhylynoisk district has reported 67 daily cases, Inderisk district– 10, Isatay district – 16, Kyzylkugunsk district – 14, Kurmangazinsk – 14, Makatask district – 10, and Makhambet district – 12.

Out of the total fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 288 were said to be symptomatic and 136 without symptoms. The region has reported 245 fresh COVID-19 recoveries over the past day.

As of today, 4,045 people are under coronavirus treatment at home, 198 at the modular hospital, 198 at the second regional hospital, 79 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 108 at the cardiocenter, 99 at the railway hospital, 371 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 267 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for the spread of the coronavirus infection.

As earlier reported 78 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition in the region.