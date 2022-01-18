Go to the main site
    COVID-19 cases on the rise in Atyrau region

    18 January 2022, 14:26

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Fresh cases of the coronavirus infection are on the rise in Atyrau region, including the Tengiz oilfield, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 538 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the region in the past day.

    Of 538, 322 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Atyrau region and 101 – at Tengiz oilfield.

    Of all recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, 240 were symptomless. 66 people made full recovery from COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.

    Presently, 2,468 people are treated for COVID-19 at home and 730 COVID-19 patients are treated at infectious facilities of Atyrau region. Of 730, 456 COVID-19 patients receive treatment at the infectious facility of the Tengiz oilfield.

    Atyrau region remains in the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
