COVID-19 cases on decline in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 302 fresh daily coronavirus cases – the lowest since the third decade of August, Kazinform correspondent reports

The press service of the health office of Atyrau region said that 302 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the daily case count, Atyrau city has logged 187 infections. 55 more COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

21 daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region’s Inderisk district, three in Isatay district, three in Kyzylkoginsk district, 20 in Makatsk district, and 13 in Makhambet district.

According to the press service, of the 302 daily cases, 72 are with symptoms and 230 without symptoms. 544 people have beaten the virus in the region over the past day.

8,414 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 193 are being treated at the modular hospital, 179 at the second regional hospital, 65 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 96 at the cardiology center, 76 at the railway hospital, 352 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 159 at the regional hospital, 96 at the dormitories, and 410 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

The region is still in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread.

As earlier reported the number of people vaccinated in the region has exceeded 180 thousand.