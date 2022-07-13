Go to the main site
    COVID-19 cases increase sharply in Kazakhstan

    13 July 2022, 08:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 820 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed countrywide, up 338 from the previous day, Kazinform reports citing the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the Covid-19 spread.

    Of them, 180 are in Nur-Sultan, 280 – in Almaty, 87 – in Shymkent, 8 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 67 – in Almaty region, 17 – in Atyrau region, 12 – in East Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in West Kazakhstan region, 56 – in Karaganda region, 9 – in Kostanay region, 19 – in Kyzylorda region, 10 – in Mangistau region, 8 – in Pavlodar region, 9 – in the North Kazakhstan region, and 13 – in Turkistan region.

    The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,311,190 since the onset of the global pandemic.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Healthcare
