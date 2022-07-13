Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

COVID-19 cases increase sharply in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 July 2022, 08:14
COVID-19 cases increase sharply in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 820 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed countrywide, up 338 from the previous day, Kazinform reports citing the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the Covid-19 spread.

Of them, 180 are in Nur-Sultan, 280 – in Almaty, 87 – in Shymkent, 8 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 67 – in Almaty region, 17 – in Atyrau region, 12 – in East Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in West Kazakhstan region, 56 – in Karaganda region, 9 – in Kostanay region, 19 – in Kyzylorda region, 10 – in Mangistau region, 8 – in Pavlodar region, 9 – in the North Kazakhstan region, and 13 – in Turkistan region.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,311,190 since the onset of the global pandemic.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam