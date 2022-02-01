Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren rise in Kazakhstan

    1 February 2022, 12:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases have increased among schoolchildren, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakh health ministry, over the past week the number of COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren has risen by 1.3 times. They account for over 10% of the total COVID-19 cases in Turkestan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions as well as Shymkent and Nur-Sultan cities.

    «Taking into account the switching of learning to offline and greater susceptibility of younger people to the Omicron variant I call on the governors to ensure the sanitary epidemiological requirements, mask-wearing regime, class size and other set measures aiming at preventing COVID-19 in educational facilities are observed. Also, I urge parents of children older than 12 to vaccinate their children,» said the Kazakh health minister.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events