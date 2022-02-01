Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren rise in Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 February 2022, 12:40
COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren rise in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases have increased among schoolchildren, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh health ministry, over the past week the number of COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren has risen by 1.3 times. They account for over 10% of the total COVID-19 cases in Turkestan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions as well as Shymkent and Nur-Sultan cities.

«Taking into account the switching of learning to offline and greater susceptibility of younger people to the Omicron variant I call on the governors to ensure the sanitary epidemiological requirements, mask-wearing regime, class size and other set measures aiming at preventing COVID-19 in educational facilities are observed. Also, I urge parents of children older than 12 to vaccinate their children,» said the Kazakh health minister.


