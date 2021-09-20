Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren grows in Almaty region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 September 2021, 12:53
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 675 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren were recorded in Almaty region since the beginning of the new school year, Kazinform reports.

Between September 1 and 20 there were recorded 675 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren, including 444 cases detected during offline schooling and 16 cases among those studying online. As a result, 422 classes in 190 schools were put under quarantine and moved to distance learning.

103 coronavirus cases were registered among teachers, 32 of them contracted coronavirus during the summer vacations.

As earlier reported, between September 1 and 7 there were registered 583 cases in pupils. It forced 341 classes in 167 schools or 5,042 students to move to online learning.


