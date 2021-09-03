Go to the main site
    COVID-19 cases in Nur-Sultan exceed 114,000

    3 September 2021, 13:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Despite the decrease in coronavirus cases the Kazakh capital city remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’», deputy head of the chief state sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan Zhanna Praliyeva said.

    Over 114,000 coronavirus cases were recorded in the city this year, 133,392 since the pandemic outbreak, including 98,688 symptomatic and 34,694 asymptomatic.

    318 new laboratory confirmed cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, including 247 symptomatic and 71 asymptomatic.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh capital is closing down COVID-19 hospitals as coronavirus cases are decreasing. For the past 2 days 3 coronavirus hospitals for 370 beds were shut down due to improvement of the epidemiological situation.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

