    COVID-19 cases in N Kazakhstan dropped by third in a week

    1 September 2021, 20:15

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The daily COVID-19 infections dropped by third in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    77 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 57 of them were recorded in Petropavlovsk, the rest in 7 districts of the region. 65 out of 77 had symptoms.

    373 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

    The epidemiological situation in the region remains unstable. Coronavirus cases decreased by 32% over the last week from 1,117 to 759. Though the region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ since July 12.

    The sanitary and epidemiological control department urges all to observe all sanitary requirements, to wear masks, keep social distancing, avoid crowded places and gatherings.

    As of September 1, 224,871 people received the 1st dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while 196,538 were fully vaccinated.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
