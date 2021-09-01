Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in N Kazakhstan dropped by third in a week

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 September 2021, 20:15
COVID-19 cases in N Kazakhstan dropped by third in a week

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The daily COVID-19 infections dropped by third in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

77 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 57 of them were recorded in Petropavlovsk, the rest in 7 districts of the region. 65 out of 77 had symptoms.

373 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The epidemiological situation in the region remains unstable. Coronavirus cases decreased by 32% over the last week from 1,117 to 759. Though the region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ since July 12.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department urges all to observe all sanitary requirements, to wear masks, keep social distancing, avoid crowded places and gatherings.

As of September 1, 224,871 people received the 1st dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while 196,538 were fully vaccinated.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously