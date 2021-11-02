Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    COVID-19 cases in kids and teenagers on the rise in Kostanay rgn

    2 November 2021, 13:14

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A briefing was held with the participation of Yermukhanbet Dauletbayev, chief medical officer of Kostanay region, on the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers and pregnant women, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the chief medical officer of Kostanay region, voluntary vaccination of children aged from 12 as well as pregnant and nursing women will start this month in the region. The need to vaccinate children was due to the increased cases in the past few months.

    «Vaccination will be on the voluntary basis, children will be inoculated with the prisoners' and guardians’ informed consent,» he said.

    The region has been in the «red zone» for the past few months and the number of cases in teenagers is on the rise. The COVID-19 prevalence among children that was 9% in January rose to 17% in September and 24.5% in October in the region.

    Earlier it was reported that 60% of the population had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kostanay region and that the number of cases in children and pregnant women on the rise, 443 kids were under COVID-19 treated in Kostanay region as of the end of October.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kostanay region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued