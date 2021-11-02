COVID-19 cases in kids and teenagers on the rise in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A briefing was held with the participation of Yermukhanbet Dauletbayev, chief medical officer of Kostanay region, on the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers and pregnant women, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the chief medical officer of Kostanay region, voluntary vaccination of children aged from 12 as well as pregnant and nursing women will start this month in the region. The need to vaccinate children was due to the increased cases in the past few months.

«Vaccination will be on the voluntary basis, children will be inoculated with the prisoners' and guardians’ informed consent,» he said.

The region has been in the «red zone» for the past few months and the number of cases in teenagers is on the rise. The COVID-19 prevalence among children that was 9% in January rose to 17% in September and 24.5% in October in the region.

Earlier it was reported that 60% of the population had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kostanay region and that the number of cases in children and pregnant women on the rise, 443 kids were under COVID-19 treated in Kostanay region as of the end of October.