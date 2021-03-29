COVID-19 cases in infants on the rise in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases in infants less than a year old is on the rise in Almaty city, Assel Kalykova, Deputy Head of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kalykova, COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the city in spite the restrictive measures. She attributes it to the high contagiousness of the COVID-19 mutations, which led to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in children under 14 from 0.7% to 10% in the first weeks of March and up to 11.6% in the past weeks.

She pointed to the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in infants less than a year old from 10 cases reported in the first weeks of March to nearly 55 cases reported now.

COVID-19 cases in other groups remain at the same level, she said.



