Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

COVID-19 cases in infants on the rise in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 March 2021, 19:11
COVID-19 cases in infants on the rise in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The number of COVID-19 cases in infants less than a year old is on the rise in Almaty city, Assel Kalykova, Deputy Head of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kalykova, COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the city in spite the restrictive measures. She attributes it to the high contagiousness of the COVID-19 mutations, which led to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in children under 14 from 0.7% to 10% in the first weeks of March and up to 11.6% in the past weeks.

She pointed to the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in infants less than a year old from 10 cases reported in the first weeks of March to nearly 55 cases reported now.

COVID-19 cases in other groups remain at the same level, she said.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital