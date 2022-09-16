Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    COVID-19 cases halved in N Kazakhstan

    16 September 2022, 13:47

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Sanitary doctors reported a decrease in coronavirus cases in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    For the past two weeks, there were confirmed 180 coronavirus cases which is twice as little as compared to the same period of the previous year, the sanitary and epidemiological control department’s press service reports.

    Over the past 24 hours, there were reported six positive coronavirus cases, including two in the city of Petropavlovsk.

    The region remains in the low COVID-19 risk green zone.

    Since the pandemic outbreak, there were confirmed 46,187 coronavirus infections.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady
    Above 10.6 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19
    50 new COVID cases detected past 24 hr
    958 treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool