Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 September 2021, 17:13
COVID-19 cases halved in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region reports a decrease in coronavirus cases. 80 new cases were recorded there in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

Out of which 48 were confirmed in the city of Atyrau. 48 of them have developed coronavirus symptoms, while 32 are asymptomatic.

664 people more recovered from COVID-19.

5,121 are receiving outpatient treatment. The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals halved, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 174 are staying in the modular hospital, 135 in the regional hospital, 191 in district infectious diseases hospitals, 234 in Tengiz.

As of today the region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
