    COVID-19 cases halve in N Kazakhstan rgn

    11 June 2021, 21:42

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The number of daily COVID-19 cases has halved in North Kazkahstan region, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    62 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past four days, half the figure reported in the same period of last week.

    Notably, 88% of all cases reported have been detected from epidemiological indications.

    Over the past day, North Kazakhstan region has reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 18 with symptoms and three without symptoms.

    The bulk of the newly infected is represented by people over 60 years old – 30%, those between 50-59 years old make up 18%.

    The region is put in the «green zone» for COVID-19. 30 people have beaten the virus in the region in the past 24 hours.


