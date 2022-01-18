Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19 cases grew 20 times in Kazakhstan

    18 January 2022, 18:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The COVID-19 cases grew 20 times over the past month in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov noted that for the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 9,700 new coronavirus cases.

    «The incidence rate increased by 20 times over the last month. All the country except for Turkestan region remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’. The most cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, Karaganda and Atyrau regions,» he told a press conference.

    There are over 7,000 patients staying in the COVID-19 hospitals now against less than 3,000 treated in hospitals in December. The number of outpatients also grew by 4.8 times. COVID-19 patients in the hospitals grew from 200 to 1,000 in Nur-Sultan. The situation results in a greater burden on the country’s healthcare system.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy