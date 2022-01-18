Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

COVID-19 cases grew 20 times in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 January 2022, 18:03
COVID-19 cases grew 20 times in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The COVID-19 cases grew 20 times over the past month in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov noted that for the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 9,700 new coronavirus cases.

«The incidence rate increased by 20 times over the last month. All the country except for Turkestan region remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’. The most cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, Karaganda and Atyrau regions,» he told a press conference.

There are over 7,000 patients staying in the COVID-19 hospitals now against less than 3,000 treated in hospitals in December. The number of outpatients also grew by 4.8 times. COVID-19 patients in the hospitals grew from 200 to 1,000 in Nur-Sultan. The situation results in a greater burden on the country’s healthcare system.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023