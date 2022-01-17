COVID-19 cases grew 12 times in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The health situation in Nur-Sultan remains tense. The city reports a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Kazinform reports.

For the past 16 days there were reported 36,347 cases that is 12 times more as compared to 2,737 cases registered last December, the city sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

Over the past 24 hours there were detected 4,600 coronavirus cases, including 3,200 symptomatic. The growth made 2.5%. over the past week there were confirmed 31,700 COVID-19 cases.

The incidence rate grew fivefold against the previous week.

The department stressed that Omicron strain is spreading faster that other COVID-19 variants and more contagious.



Even those COVID-19 recovered and vaccinated in march-September last year are more likely to contract it.

Besides, COVID-10 revaccination is underway in the city. 245,000 are eligible for revaccination. Out of which 27,900 or 11.3% were boosted. As of today timely revaccination and vaccination help curb COVID-19 spread.



