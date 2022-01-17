Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    COVID-19 cases grew 12 times in Kazakh capital

    17 January 2022, 15:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The health situation in Nur-Sultan remains tense. The city reports a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, Kazinform reports.

    For the past 16 days there were reported 36,347 cases that is 12 times more as compared to 2,737 cases registered last December, the city sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    Over the past 24 hours there were detected 4,600 coronavirus cases, including 3,200 symptomatic. The growth made 2.5%. over the past week there were confirmed 31,700 COVID-19 cases.

    The incidence rate grew fivefold against the previous week.

    The department stressed that Omicron strain is spreading faster that other COVID-19 variants and more contagious.

    Even those COVID-19 recovered and vaccinated in march-September last year are more likely to contract it.

    Besides, COVID-10 revaccination is underway in the city. 245,000 are eligible for revaccination. Out of which 27,900 or 11.3% were boosted. As of today timely revaccination and vaccination help curb COVID-19 spread.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy